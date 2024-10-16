Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

