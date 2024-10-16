Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

