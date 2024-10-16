Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Hologic by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

