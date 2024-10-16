Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

