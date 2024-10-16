Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 166,324 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

HOMB opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

