Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.85. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 23,439 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 15.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

