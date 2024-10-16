Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,709 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 232.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

HOPE stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $321,804.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,985.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

