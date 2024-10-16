HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 57.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in HP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HP Stock Performance
Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.52.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
HP declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
