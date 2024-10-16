IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 369,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

