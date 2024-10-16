IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 247.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDEX by 241.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

