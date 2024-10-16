Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,531,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

