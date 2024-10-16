ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ING Groep by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ING Groep by 51.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 203,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.