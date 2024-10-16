Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.