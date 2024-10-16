Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells 8,712 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $1,176,032.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,384.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

