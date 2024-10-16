Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth $128,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

