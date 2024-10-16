Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 6,271 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

