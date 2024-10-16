Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 18,206 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 860.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in National Research by 889.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. National Research Co. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.49.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 63.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

