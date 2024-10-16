Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

