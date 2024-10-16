Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 23.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 50,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,965,699.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

