Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,074,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $44,754,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $21,033,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $278,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,102,528.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,528.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $380,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,732. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,311. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.