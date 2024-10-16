Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,952 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Scholastic worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.03 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

