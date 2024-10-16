Inspire Investing LLC Buys 9,325 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Green Plains worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $150,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

