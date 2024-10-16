Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,307.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landsea Homes

About Landsea Homes

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.