Inspire Investing LLC Has $415,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 121.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of AGM opened at $186.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $595,173.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

