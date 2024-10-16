Inspire Investing LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of Reservoir Media worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $7,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 58.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.7 %

RSVR stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of -886.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

