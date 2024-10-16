Inspire Investing LLC Has $459,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:OII opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,782.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

