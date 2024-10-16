Inspire Investing LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $90.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

