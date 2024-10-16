Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

