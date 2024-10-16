Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.