Inspire Investing LLC Invests $414,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in agilon health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in agilon health by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

