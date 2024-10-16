Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -573.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

