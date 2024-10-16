Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,450.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,418.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

