Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 46,352 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after buying an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

