Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 693 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 125.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Trading Up 0.2 %

WRLD stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $675.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

