Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 50,702 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of SecureWorks as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
Shares of SCWX stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SCWX
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.