Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 50,702 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of SecureWorks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

