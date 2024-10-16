Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $19,054,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $9,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,276,000 after buying an additional 64,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock worth $2,568,171. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

