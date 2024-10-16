Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,402,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

