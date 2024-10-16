Inspire Investing LLC Sells 13,764 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

