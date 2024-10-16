Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Semtech stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

