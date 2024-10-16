Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGRY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

