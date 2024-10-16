Inspire Investing LLC Sells 424 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

