Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.10% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Sleep Number by 17.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $531,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,703.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

