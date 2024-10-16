Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 108.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

