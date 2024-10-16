Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Insulet were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

PODD opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $128.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

