Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

