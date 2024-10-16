Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 154,522 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

