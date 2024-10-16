Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Investors Title worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $433.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $236.01.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

