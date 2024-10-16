IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 94.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $111.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.