IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

