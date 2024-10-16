iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

